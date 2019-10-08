Kenya: KRA Kicks Off Annual Tax Payers Month

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority has launched the annual Taxpayer month, that takes place in October.

The event will help the tax collector engage in partnerships with key stakeholders from each sector in the country.

The 2019 Taxpayers' month falls under the theme 'Promoting Transformative Partnerships for Tax Administration in the Global Age'.

The Authority has over the years dedicated the month of October to engage taxpayers by carrying out activities geared towards honoring and appreciating them for their invaluable contribution to the Government's revenue collection efforts.

During this month, the tax collector will engage in different activities such as taxpayer appreciation visits, taxpayer education, a tax summit, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, officials said.

The taxpayers' month come at a time the tax collector has continued to tighten its belt with new developments aimed at catching tax cheats, the latest on being monitoring individuals' MPESA and other online transactions.

In the last three months, directors of two top brewers in the country have been charged with tax evasion.

Keroche Breweries Directors Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja were charged with Sh14 billion tax fraud committed between January 2015 and June 2019.

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki was also arraigned in court on August 11 over Tax evasion and fraud amounting to more than Sh41 billion by Africa Spirits and WoW Beverages in Thika.