Kenya: Chilling Testimony of Willie Kimani Murder Presented in Court

Nairobi — Chilling details of how lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri were killed was presented in court on Monday.

In the confession read out by an officer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Geoffrey Kinyua, Peter Ngugi the fifth accused person in the case outlined how the three were trailed, arrested and eventually killed.

The witness said they started by trailing the victims after sergeant Fredrick ole Leliman told him about the plan to kill Mwenda who was a boda boda rider and had filed a case against him.

He went ahead to detail how he followed Mwenda to the Mavoko Law Courts where the case took about two hours, and when it ended, he emerged with Willie Kimani his advocate.

Four Police Officers Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, and Leonard Mwangi are charged alongside Ngugi with the murders that shocked the nation.