Kenya: Triumphant Team Kenya Back Home From Doha

Nairobi — The national team that did duty at the IAAF World Championships in Doha landed back home on Monday afternoon to pomp and color at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The team travelled back home with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and were received at the airport by the ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor and Sports Fund boss Moody Awori who were accompanied by officials from Athletics Kenya.

"I am very happy with how you performed in Doha and the fighting spirit you showed, especially Faith Kipyegon who had to run and win a silver medal despite getting an injury. You have made us proud, you have made the country proud and as a government we are happy," Amina said.

Kenya finished second overall in Doha, mirroring the performance they put up at the London Championship after winning 11 medals; five gold, two silver and four bronze to finish behind the USA in the overall medal standings.

Only Faith Kipyegon was not part of the team that jetted back on Monday. She came back home on Sunday, just a day after her final as she was injured and needed medical attention.

Meanwhile, head coach Julius Kirwa said he was pleased with the performance of the team especially noting that they only had five days to train after the team was named.

"We needed to adjust very quickly because the heat in Doha was too much. We had to adjust the training program and sometimes we had to train as early as 3am and as late as 8pm. I am very pleased with the athletes because in my opinion they did well," Kirwa told Capital Sport.

"Every time I had to talk to them before the race and tell them they were representing Kenya and Africa and we needed to ensure we did our best," the tactician further added.

With the World Championships putting a marker to the end of the season, the athletes will now recede to a few weeks of rest before they get back into training, most of their eyes cast on next year's Olympics in Tokyo Japan.