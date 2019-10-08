Kenya: CS Juma Hosts Tunisia's Foreign Minister in Historic Visit

7 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on Monday hosted her counterpart from Tunisia Khemaies Jhinaoui, who is in the country for a two days official visit.

Jhinaoui's visit is historic since it is the first-ever official visit to Kenya by a Tunisian Foreign Minister.

The two ministers held a fruitful discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters that culminated in the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding, on political consultations and field of vocational training and employment, a statement from Juma's office said.

CS Juma reaffirmed Kenya's commitment in strengthening bilateral engagement with Tunisia in the trade, economic and social sectors as well as regional peace and security.

The two ministers also agreed to intensify cooperation within the United Nations framework and other multilateral forums.

