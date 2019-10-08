Zimbabwe: Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan Split Into Two

The crafting of the Tugwi-Mukosi master plan has been divided into two sections, and will be complete before the end of the year, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has said.

The master plan is being crafted by a South African consultant in collaboration with Great Zimbabwe University and the Midlands State University.

In an interview with The Herald, Minister Chadzamira said the completion of the master plan was expected to spur development in the province.

"The Tugwi-Mukosi master plan was divided into two and the first one is the irrigation master plan and the second is the local government master plan," he said.

"They will be put together upon completion.

"There is significant progress on the ground and in terms of general master plan, the consultant was paid the outstanding balance leading to resumption of work.

"If there is no any other obstacle, we are hopeful that the master plan will be completed before the end of this year."

Minister Chadzamira said they were also focusing on resuscitating various irrigation schemes in the province to ensure food sustainability.

Said Minister Chadzamira: "The concept of devolution is taking shape in the province.

"I am pleased to inform you that there are several projects that are at various stages of implementation using the first tranche of the devolution funds from the central Government.

"So far, construction of clinics and rehabilitation of roads is underway in various districts.

"In line with Vision 2030, development is top on our priority list as a province.

"This is the key message that we have from our President Cde ED Mnangagwa and as a province we are geared to deliver on that."