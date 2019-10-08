Nigeria: Abuja South Reps Member Meets FCT Minister, Seeks Jobs for Youths

A House of Representatives member for Abuja-South federal constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, yesterday paid a visit to the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, during which he solicited for job opportunities for youth of his constituency.

He said the visit was to familiarise himself with the minister and work towards the passage of the 2020 budget of the FCT.

He also said job creation was his priority as it would stem the tide of social unrest and other crimes in the society.

He appealed to the minister to intervene in the rehabilitation of some dilapidated satellite towns under his constituency, saying many rural roads had become death traps, especially at the peak of the rainy season.

The reps member also spoke to the minister on the need for the FCTA to provide basic amenities to rural communities.

Responding, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, commended the reps member for the visit, while he assured him of a good working relationship and also promised that issues presented would be captured in the budget.