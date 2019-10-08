Nigeria: Abuja South Reps Member Meets FCT Minister, Seeks Jobs for Youths

8 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A House of Representatives member for Abuja-South federal constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, yesterday paid a visit to the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, during which he solicited for job opportunities for youth of his constituency.

He said the visit was to familiarise himself with the minister and work towards the passage of the 2020 budget of the FCT.

He also said job creation was his priority as it would stem the tide of social unrest and other crimes in the society.

He appealed to the minister to intervene in the rehabilitation of some dilapidated satellite towns under his constituency, saying many rural roads had become death traps, especially at the peak of the rainy season.

The reps member also spoke to the minister on the need for the FCTA to provide basic amenities to rural communities.

Responding, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, commended the reps member for the visit, while he assured him of a good working relationship and also promised that issues presented would be captured in the budget.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.