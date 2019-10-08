Angola and Senegal May Produce 10,000 Mw By 2025

7 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Senegal are about to meet the African Sustainable Development Goals in the electricity sector, with the production of 10,000 MW by 2025, an initiative for the sector through the production of clean and environmental friendly energy.

Launched on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Summit, the initiative is from a group of financiers and developers projects and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), according to a press release which Angop learned this Monday.

At the same summit on 23 September, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressing the meeting, welcomed the partners' efforts for the initiative, highlighting innovation and the key impact on the introduction of private sector financing to support African countries with their energy and climate aspirations.

The document states that the Sustainable Development Goals 7 (SDG7) are intended to cap private sector finances to accelerate the use of clean energy in order to meet the growing energy needs of the cradle continent.

The act aims to contribute to climate action through a more ambitious and determined tribute to climate action through the Paris Agreement, launched by ECA with the support of DBSA, Africa50, Angola, Namibia, Senegal among others.

