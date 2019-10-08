Angola: Chamber Wants to Increase Trade Between Angola and Emirates

Luanda — The Angolan / United Arab Emirates chamber of commerce and industry, which presents its action plan on Tuesday, intends to work to increase trade between the two countries and balance the system of payments.

The latest statistics for 2018 show that UAE exports totaled 169 billion kwanzas against 69 billion kwanza of Angola.

With the emerging of this business organization it is intended to attract more investors and promote "advantageous" trade for both countries, according to the coordinator of the chamber commission, Vando Matias.

"The balance of payments is currently more favorable for the United Arab Emirates and with the installation of the chamber we intend to reverse this situation by exporting more products to that country," Vando Matias told ANGOP.

Angola exports diamonds to the United Arab Emirates only, a trend that will be reversed as the chamber wants a significant weight on the agenda of products elected by the Executive for export, according to the source.

One of the steps to be taken is the promotion, at the beginning of 2020, of a multi-product exhibition, especially agricultural, for the "big" Emirates trade chains.

Within the framework of the relations established between the two countries, the chamber wants to "drag" direct investment from the Emirates and promote the export of agricultural products, wood, marble and granite to that country.