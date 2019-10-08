Angola: Chamber Wants to Increase Trade Between Angola and Emirates

7 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan / United Arab Emirates chamber of commerce and industry, which presents its action plan on Tuesday, intends to work to increase trade between the two countries and balance the system of payments.

The latest statistics for 2018 show that UAE exports totaled 169 billion kwanzas against 69 billion kwanza of Angola.

With the emerging of this business organization it is intended to attract more investors and promote "advantageous" trade for both countries, according to the coordinator of the chamber commission, Vando Matias.

"The balance of payments is currently more favorable for the United Arab Emirates and with the installation of the chamber we intend to reverse this situation by exporting more products to that country," Vando Matias told ANGOP.

Angola exports diamonds to the United Arab Emirates only, a trend that will be reversed as the chamber wants a significant weight on the agenda of products elected by the Executive for export, according to the source.

One of the steps to be taken is the promotion, at the beginning of 2020, of a multi-product exhibition, especially agricultural, for the "big" Emirates trade chains.

Within the framework of the relations established between the two countries, the chamber wants to "drag" direct investment from the Emirates and promote the export of agricultural products, wood, marble and granite to that country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Trade
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.