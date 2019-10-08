Namibia: Grobler, Smit Win Namibre Golf Tourney

8 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PAUL Grobler and Heinrich Smit were the overall winners of the NamibRe Betterball Stableford which was held at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

They won the competition on 58 points, while Aldo Beukes and Nolan Swarts finished second on 56 after beating Gunnar Visser and Alois Nyandoro on a count-out.

They were followed by Damien da Silva and Ralph Blaauw on 52, and Tshebeelo Modise and Modise Modise on 51.

Mario Polster and Dean Kock won two nearest to the pin prizes, while Damien da Silva and George Murasiki won two longest drive prizes.

A total of 82 players competed in the competition which was organised by the Stag (Society of Tuesday and Thursday Afternoon Golfers).

