Zimbabwe: Buse in Schools' Science Drive

8 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) will assist in the equipping of Rushinga-based Gwangwava High School's Science laboratory as way of encouraging the studying of Science subjects in marginalised areas.

Speaking at a recent speech and prize giving day where he was the guest of honour, BUSE Vice-Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the university will also avail scholarships for Science students in Rushinga District.

"As BUSE, we will assist in the studying of Science subjects here through giving scholarships to students doing Sciences from Rushinga.

"We will also assist in the equipping of the Science laboratory at the school (Gwangwava)," he said.

Gwangwava High School has a pass- ate of 90 percent for A-Level students, but is failing to reach its full potential because of lack of Science laboratory equipment.

Its quest to establish a boarding school is also being hampered by financial constraints. Having been touched by the plight of learners at the school, Prof Mwenje donated textbooks worth US$10 400.

Prof Mwenje said education was key to the development of the nation.

"The current thrust in education is to equip students with skills which will make them relevant in life.

"You should persevere in everything that you do despite the challenges you meet in life."

