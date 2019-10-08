Djibouti National Assembly Speaker Visits Somalia

7 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by Djibouti national assembly speaker, Mohamed Ali Hamud arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Monday.

He was welcomed by senior Somali government officials led by Somali Lower House, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh upon arrival at Adden Abdule International Airport.

Somali Lower House speaker and his Djibouti counterpart are expected to arrive in Baidoa, the interim administrative capital of Southwest state to take part in the opening ceremony of the regional assembly session.

Djibouti national assembly speaker, Mohamed Ali Hamud will also be a chief guest at the sixth session of the Somali Lower House of parliament which is slated on Wednesday 9th October.

President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is expected to preside over the opening ceremony at the new temporary assembly building constructed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency ( TIKA).

Somalia and Djibouti share strong diplomatic and ties that are backed by Mogadishu's historic role in Djibouti's struggle against the French colony.

President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo government strongly backs Djibouti bid for UN security council seat.

