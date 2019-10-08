Zimbabwe: Call for Funding to Educate Artisanal Miners

STAKEHOLDERS in the mining sector have urged Government to avail funding in the 2020 National Budget for educating artisanal miners to practise sustainable mining methods so that their activities do not compromise future generations. This comes as artisanal miners are producing a significant amount of gold which earns the country the much-needed foreign currency ahead of big producers

Contributing to the 2020 Budget consultations on mines and mining development which were headed by Cde Marian Chombo in Bindura recently, Bindura Farmers' Association representative Mr Brazio Dengu said the haphazard mining operations by artisanal miners were damaging the environment.

Also contributing to the Budget discussion, Norton Miners' Association representative Mr Privelage Moyo said the fees being charged to the indigenous miners by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development should not be similar to those levied on foreign investors as they are not economically sound.