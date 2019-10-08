Zimbabwe: Call for Funding to Educate Artisanal Miners

8 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Lawrence Chitumba

STAKEHOLDERS in the mining sector have urged Government to avail funding in the 2020 National Budget for educating artisanal miners to practise sustainable mining methods so that their activities do not compromise future generations. This comes as artisanal miners are producing a significant amount of gold which earns the country the much-needed foreign currency ahead of big producers

Contributing to the 2020 Budget consultations on mines and mining development which were headed by Cde Marian Chombo in Bindura recently, Bindura Farmers' Association representative Mr Brazio Dengu said the haphazard mining operations by artisanal miners were damaging the environment.

Also contributing to the Budget discussion, Norton Miners' Association representative Mr Privelage Moyo said the fees being charged to the indigenous miners by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development should not be similar to those levied on foreign investors as they are not economically sound.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.