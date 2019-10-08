South Africa: Manhunt for Gunmen Who Shot Man At Popular Athlone Nightclub

Cape Town police are searching for gunmen who shot a patron at Club Galaxy in Athlone over the weekend.

The patron, who was shot in the head, is recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Athlone police received a report about a shooting at the club in College Road at about 01:00 on Sunday.

"Upon arrival, members were informed by security personnel that an unknown male had been shot and injured in his head. The victim was taken to hospital by members of the public. No persons were arrested. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder," he said.

Source: News24