Somalia International Intervention Over Kenya's Violation of Airspace Rules

7 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya and Somalia have once again entangled in a war that will see them battle out before the the International Civil Aviation Organisation violation of airspace.

This follows the move by Kenya to ignore the directive that all planes heading to Kismayo must be cleared from Mogadishu.

A plane carrying former leaders of Galmudug and South West states, Abdikarim Hussein Guled and Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan yesterday landed at Kismayo airport on a direct flight from Nairobi.

Jubbaland has reportedly bought a plane for the sole purpose of bringing delegates to Kismayo for Madobe's inauguration after the Federal Government of Somalia baReports from Kismayo indicate that the Jubbaland regional administration is in the final stages of preparation to welcome more delegates to attend the inauguration of state president, Ahmed Madobe.nned local flights from transporting the delegates.

