Nigeria: What Ebonyi Governor Said About Shooting Anyone Who Blocks His Convoy

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained the audio of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, where he called for the shooting of anyone who blocks his convoy.

The governor made the statement on Saturday while narrating how his convoy was blocked the previous night by mourners at a wake-keep in the state.

He spoke while receiving some guests at the State Executive Chambers in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The governor spoke on primary health care, training of teachers, security and other matters. Other officials of the state also spoke at the event.

Below is an abridged transcript of Mr Umahi's speech, as well as the audio, focused on the part where he complained about his convoy being blocked and the need to shoot such people in future.

Transcript

Security are doing very well, Yesterday I was coming back by 12 midnight of course I had to stop at the college to inspect project and I am happy that I make some certain corrections and I took over some projects over there.

But when we got to Onitsha, they blocked the road.

Even with the litany of army and the police and everything, they did not even want to open the road. Then I said they should arrest all of them, but most of them ran away. But I think they even took a gun of an army officer.

So the chairman of local government and the house of assembly members and coordinators are working very hard, they are working all there to sort it out. But I said, all of them will go to prison, they will bring them here we will prosecute them and show example.

And I want it to be announced that henceforth, no wake keep should past 10 p.m., if it's a law you want to make, if it's a policy, if you must pass 10 p.m., then take written permission from chairman of local government and the person that requested will be held responsible if anything happens.

This should be widely circulated and properly announced. My problem is not that they blocked the governor, but my worry is supposing that it was a smaller person that was passing, who had no army and police, they would have robbed the person.

That's what it means. The next time, the ADC should order for a shoot, it is very illegal to block a governor and if anyone should be killed in the process. It is in accordance with the law.

It is not me that's the problem, it is the common man. Nobody should be oppressed and nobody should be denied his or her right.

Again I want to thank Ameachi, you have provoked our thoughts in term of how to take care of our downtrodden people, we will expand your scope and we will assist as much as you want us to do.

But I will drag you to my wife's programme because I told her you will come.

Thank you