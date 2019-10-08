South Africa: All Systems Go for 183 Inmates As Matric Exams Kick Off Soon

7 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A total of 183 inmates from 13 schools are expected to write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from October 16 to November 28, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says.

The department said it was ready for a "well-managed examination with no irregularities".

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said matriculants behind bars were ready for the exams and that the department was satisfied with the level of preparations.

Nxumalo added that necessary support had been offered to inmates to ensure they achieve their best results.

"As we will soon embark on the writing of examinations, DCS has tested its system in terms of providing a safe and secure environment for examination.

"The 183 inmates writing are housed separately from the general inmate population in order to ensure a zero disturbance for the entire duration of the NSC examinations," Nxumalo said.

Confident of a good performance

Parent24 previously reported that the practical Life Orientation exam had already been written on September 2.

Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical is expected to be written on Wednesday.

Nxumalo said the department worked closely with the Department of Basic Education to increase the number of schools behind bars.

He said formal education was, however, a programme of choice for inmates.

"DCS is thus confident of a performance that will surpass the 77.3% pass achieved in 2018. All schools have long completed their syllabi and [are] currently wrapping up revision work with the assistance of educators," he said.

The winter school programme has also been one of the best working mechanisms to prepare inmates for the final examination, Nxumalo said.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, added that education was strategically aimed at eliminating illiteracy, under qualifications and the absence of critical technical skills, which are a vital requirement to source employment or be self-employed.

"I wish all inmates the best of luck and I am confident that a 100% pass is achievable," Fraser said.

The department said formal education in correctional services did not only respond to the rehabilitation needs of inmates but was also viewed as a tool that could radically transform society and advance the development of the country.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

