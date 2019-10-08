South Africa: Two in Custody for Allegedly Kidnapping Foreign National and Demanding R2m

Two people were arrested over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping a foreign national and demanding a R2m ransom.

The two - a woman and man aged 24 and 45, respectively - were arrested in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects were arrested following the tireless efforts by a team of investigators assigned to the kidnapping of the Bangladesh businessman.

"The suspects' apprehension came after a case was opened following the kidnapping of a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national on September 23. It is alleged that after kidnapping the victim, a businessman, the suspects called his family and demanded a ransom of approximately R2m.

"The victim was found alive and in a healthy condition in Potchefstroom after the suspects were arrested and no ransom was paid," said Mokgwabone.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the investigating team and other role players for their determination in ensuring that the suspects were arrested and the victim found unharmed.

Motswenyane added that the arrests would send a strong message that the police would not hesitate to deal with criminality.

Source: News24