South Africa: Shivambu to Be Reported to Parliament's Ethics Committee Over Wedding Funds Report

The DA will report EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu to Parliament's ethics committee after allegations that money from a slush fund was used to pay for his wedding in 2017.

On Sunday, the Daily Maverick published its latest report into the financial affairs of Shivambu and EFF leader Julius Malema in the wake of the VBS banking scandal.

The report detailed how Grand Azania - a company owned by Shivambu's brother Brian Shivambu - paid more than R500 000 for his wedding. The company allegedly received R6.16m from VBS Mutual Bank and R8.74m from other dubious sources.

While Shivambu denies any involvement in the company, the Daily Maverick's investigation unearthed proof that payments for his wedding were made via Grand Azania bank account.

The Daily Maverick's report and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in his statement said they could not find any declarations of these payments in Parliament's registers for 2017 and 2018.

News24 also consulted the registers, and could not find the declarations.

Shivambu denied any wrongdoing and instead accused Daily Maverick reporter Pauli van Wyk of using state funds for her wedding. Van Wyk is unmarried.

On Monday, Steenhuisen said his party would report Shivambu to Parliament's ethics committee.

"This is not the first time that media reports implicate EFF members, and Shivambu in particular, in gross allegations of theft related to the VBS Mutual Bank saga," he added in a statement.

"The money reportedly looted from VBS in this manner represents the life savings and retirement nest eggs of ordinary South Africans, and especially that of thousands of the inhabitants of Limpopo's poverty-stricken rural areas. These are the very people that the EFF and Shivambu claim to represent.

"Even if Shivambu had declared the money he is alleged to have received for his wedding expenses, the DA maintains that he would still be in breach of the code of conduct, which requires MPs, among other things, to always act in a manner that maintains public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament.

"It also requires that members adhere to values such as integrity, openness and honesty. Shivambu's reported actions clearly betrays the trust of thousands of voters who believed that the EFF cares about them.

Steenhuisen accused the EFF of not "walking the talk" based on the most recent allegations, and that they "care very little for the ordinary people of South Africa".

"It is for this reason that the DA will be reporting Mr Shivambu to the ethics committee. We believe that MPs should at all times conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the trust placed in them by the voters that elected them, instead of using their position as an opportunity for self-enrichment."

This is not the first time the DA has laid charges with the ethics committee against Shivambu relating to the VBS saga, as DA MP Phumzile van Damme also complained to the committee about a year ago.

Shortly thereafter, she was shouted down by EFF MPs while addressing the National Assembly.

Source: News24