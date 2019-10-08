Chad: Cotton Is Trade and That's Why It Matters

7 October 2019
International Trade Centre (Geneva)
press release

From Africa to China, cotton remains an important commodity across the world, but four states from West Africa - Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali (also known as the Cotton 4 countries) - have taken the initiative and applied to the United Nations General Assembly for official recognition of World Cotton Day on 7 October.

To give this initiative a boost, the World Trade Organization hosted a day of technical sessions, trade diplomacy and festive events in Geneva.

World Cotton Day was attended by government ministers and heads of organizations, including the heads of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the International Trade Centre.

Addressing dignitaries and participants, International Trade Centre Executive Director Arancha González said cotton was at the heart of ITC efforts to ensure sustainable development through trade on the African continent. ITC, she said, works to support value creation at the source so farmers can earn more for their families.

Experts at an afternoon panel discussed various approaches to value-addition in the cotton sector in the African continent.

Later a pop-up boutique opened for visitors where they could shop for beautiful African cotton apparel and lend support to artisans associated with the industry.

World Cotton Day ended with a colourful fashion show organized by the International Trade Centre. This displayed the potential of the African cotton industry to cater to the world.

Read the original article on ITC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Trade Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ITC

Most Popular
Trade
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Burkina Faso
Mali
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.