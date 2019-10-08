Algeria Committed to Working for Peaceful World, Mainly in Its Region

Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum reiterated on Friday, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Algeria's commitment to work for a world where peace and living together reign, "especially in its neighbouring countries and its region."

The head of Algerian diplomacy said that Algeria "clearly underlines its commitment to work for a world where peace and living together prevail, particularly in its neighbouring countries and region, a world where multilateralism will be the privileged tool

and the engine of a safer, more united and abiding world."

"The challenges of a multilateral world are closely linked to the question of United Nations reform, which is of particular importance because of the Organization's mechanisms, based on post-World War II balances, no

longer respond effectively to the international community component and challenges of the time," the Minister added, stressing the need to update the UN mechanisms.

"The policy of double standards and impunity that we have witnessed in the past decades have had a profound impact on the moral authority of the multilateral system and on respecting the United Nations flag, making the aspiration for reform a

legitimate and urgent demand," he said.

"The renewal of the United Nations governance process "requires emphasize on the pivotal role of the General Assembly and democratizing the Security Council," said the Foreign Minister.

The approach taken by the African Union (AU) to reform the Security Council "is interesting and Algeria remains ready to contribute effectively to this process," added Boukadoum.

In this context, the head of Algerian diplomacy said that Algeria "will remain faithful to its commitment to contribute positively to the achievement of the expected progress on disarmament issues and the strengthening of

relevant multilateral mechanisms, including the session of the Conference on Disarmament, to be chaired by Algeria in early 2020."

Addressing the crises in the Arab region, Boukadoum said that the "inability" of the international community to adopt the right approaches to their settlement in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law had

"worsened" these crises and "nurtured" extremism and violence.

Referring to the Palestinian question, Boukadoum said that it is "a central issue closely linked to several other crises and regional security in the Middle East and the world."

"The many binding UN resolutions and the constructive Arab initiative have unfortunately remained dead letters, removing the prospect of resolving this issue in accordance with the requirements of international law,"

lamented the Minister.

Algeria remains committed to continue building the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), launched in Algiers three decades ago, said the head of Algerian diplomacy.

"My country is fully committed to achieving this goal," added Algeria's Foreign Affairs Minister.

"We regret the resignation of his Personal Envoy, Horst Koehler, and we sincerely hope that the spirit of dialogue between the brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front will prevail to reach a definitive solution guaranteeing the Sahrawi

people their legitimate right to self-determination, in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council," added Boukadoum.

The resolution of the Libyan crisis cannot be achieved "without Libyans and neighbouring countries," he said while referring to the crisis in Libya.

"Foreign intervention cannot be the right approach to settlement," said the Minister.

"It is now important to focus on the political solution and national reconciliation to enable all Syrians to return to the fold of society and take part in reconstruction," said the Foreign Minister regarding

the situation in Syria.

Boukadoum also hoped that the path of dialogue in Yemen would succeed in respecting national and international legality with the continuation of efforts to combat terrorism and unacceptable acts of aggression.

As for the situation in Mali, the Head of Algerian diplomacy noted that the realization of peace "requires the efficient and comprehensive implementation of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, resulting from the Algiers Process, and close

cooperation between all signatory parties."

After welcoming the progress made in this regard, Boukadoum said that "it must be recognized that much remains to be done for the Malian parties" and that Algeria, in its capacity as chair of the Monitoring Mechanism of this agreement (MRM) "is

determined to support the Malian parties."

Referring to the insecurity in the Sahel region that has been the factor of proliferation of terrorist groups, Boukadoum said that Algeria "by virtue of its geographical location and long experience in combating terrorism and

violent extremism on its territory, and being the bedrock of stability in Africa and the Mediterranean, has set up a global policy reconciling unrelenting struggle against this global scourge and profound reforms in all areas."

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the head of diplomacy said that a "great interest" must be given to migration, calling for organizing the phenomenon of migration within the framework of comprehensive and balanced approaches that take into

account both the interests of countries of origin, transit, destination and the root causes of this phenomenon.

"Algeria, which is fully convinced of the United Nations principles and the ideals of peace and mutual respect, wants to establish relations of solidarity, stability, peace, security and living together in the Sahel and Mediterranean region, in Africa and

throughout the world," concluded Boukadoum.