Gambia: New York Presidential Forum Highlights the Gambia's Enormous Investment Potential

Representatives of the government, business and financial communities discussed new and existing opportunities for overseas investment in the Gambia

H.E. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of the Gambia, welcomed guests and commented on the Gambia's recent economic progress and ambitions for future growth

Africell presented a case study of its experience as a leading international investor in the Gambia

New York City, 26 September 2019 - Africell Holding Ltd (Africell) hosted a gathering for Her Excellency the Vice President of The Gambia, senior government officials and leading business and investment figures in New York City on Thursday evening to highlight The Gambia's appeal as an overseas investment destination and to discuss opportunities for future partnership and growth.

The event took place on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly Annual Meeting, a premier conference consisting of the most consequential decision-makers from Africa and around the world.

Representatives of the government included H.E Isatou Touray, Vice-President of The Gambia, Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Tourism, Hamat Bah, Minister of Communications, Ebrima Sillah, Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Musa Drammeh and Government Spokesman Mr. Ebrima G. Sankareh. They were joined by selected business leaders, international investors and representatives of various international governmental bodies for a session where The Gambia was presented as a promising African economy and a model of progress achieved through diversification. Guests considered the pace of Gambian growth and development, the emergence of new industries and vitality of traditional ones, and the Government's drive to reduce corruption and enhance governance

To add detail to the picture, Africell - The Gambia's leading mobile telecommunications company - gave insights into its own story as a major international investor in The Gambia. Ian Paterson, Africell's Chief Investment Officer, and Alieu Badara Mbye, CEO of Africell in The Gambia, identified six specific factors behind Africell's success: taking a long-term perspective; focusing on people; maintaining an entrepreneurial attitude; supporting community development; fostering resilience; and displaying integrity.

Addressing guests, H.E. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of The Gambia, said: "We thank Africell for organising such an important event in New York. This forum is an important milestone in our relationship with the private sector in the development of the economy of The Gambia. Africell is a significant investor in The Gambia and among the biggest employers in our national ICT sector."

Commenting on the event, Ziad Dalloul, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Africell said:

"Africell has directly experienced The Gambia's openness and hospitality to international investors. Since 2001, our business has benefitted from the effects of prudent economic reforms, the availability of outstanding local employees, and a government taking concrete action to tackle corruption and improve accountability. As a company, we are proud to work in partnership with the government and people of The Gambia to help propel the country's economic development. Africell is proud to host events such as these which gather key decision-makers, position The Gambia in front of senior international stakeholders, and boost The Gambia's just reputation as an attractive destination for international investors representing diverse sectors."

Africell is an African mobile technology company. We provide fast, low-cost and reliable mobile network coverage and related technology services to millions of individuals, communities and business in four vibrant African countries, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, RD Congo, and Uganda.

In The Gambia, Africell is the market leader, with over 1.6 million subscribers and a market share of over 65%. Having established in The Gambia in 2001, Africell is now a key private sector employer, with over 1,000 talented local employees.

Africell is a disruptor: keen to challenge inefficiencies, embrace fresh thinking and deliver innovative products and services which make a practical difference to everyday people.

Our corporate social responsibility and positive community impact, as well as our entrepreneurial spirit and transparent business activities, make Africell the ideal mobile network provider for Africa's future.

