Liberia/Sierra Leone: Lone Star's Amputee Coach Promises First Victory Against Sierra Leone

Monrovia — Liberia's Amputee football national team head coach, Victor Benson, is confident of a win in his team's first game against Sierra Leone in the Amputee African Nations Cup that is taking place in Benguela, Angola.

Coach Benson speaking to Angola Sports Journalists according to Liberian Journalist Sylvester Tamba, who is with the team, said his players are well prepared waiting for the tournament to get started to show their opponents what they are made off.

"We are noted for winning not just to participate. This Liberian team has no equal in this competition owing to the facts that we have won it three times. Even the host country, Angola knows well about Liberia once it comes to Amputees Football in Africa and any parts of the world," he said.

"The huge transit we encounter on the way has nothing to do with us retaining the trophy."

"We are representing more than four million people and we are here to prove our usual performance at this competition."

Coach Benson has called on Liberian in Angola and other parts of the world to rally support for the players.

The Amputees Lone Star team is the most successful national team in the country's sporting history.

Having received huge support from the Chief Patron of Sports, President George Weah for the trip, the players and technical staff promised the President to start pre-victory celebration.

"We will remain the most decorated Amputees Football Country in Africa."

"This record will continue to stand as long as the Amputees football still exists in the world."

"We are only thinking of winning the Amputees Football World because for African Cup, we don't have equals," a statement from the team read.

An 18-man Liberia Amputees Football delegation including officials, technical staff and players departed Liberia on September 29, 2019 and arrived in Benguela, Angola on Tuesday October 1, 2019.

The team spent almost three days in transit. From Monrovia, they landed in Accra and later Nairobi. From there, they went to Congo Brazzaville and finally landed in Angola.

Assistant Youth and Sports Minister for Sports James Toe, is part of the delegation as head while the Liberia Amputees Football President Cooper George is also on the trip.

Here are the players expected to feature for Liberia in 4th Amputees Soccer title:

Jutomu Kollie-1

Jerome Tokpah-2

Prince Wymah-5 Captain

Joe Dickson-4

Morelia Boakai-6

Matthew Joe-11

Emmanuel Provilenc-8

Bill Keryibah-2

Abraham Menawon-20

