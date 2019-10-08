Sierra Leone: British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone Presents His Credentials to H.E President Julius Maada Bio

26 September 2019
PR Newswire (New York)
The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Mr. Simon Mustard presented his letters of credence to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio in Freetown.

The new British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Mr. Simon Mustard, presented his letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio on Wednesday 18th September 2019, at State House in Freetown.

On accepting the Letters of Credence, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio said:

"My government is very focused on human capital development, in both health and education terms, and keen to build greater capacity in key institutions to help foster and sustain economic growth. I hope the UK will continue to be active partners in these areas, alongside our continuing partnership in security."

In presenting his Credentials, Mr Simon Mustard said:

"I have already seen first-hand the deep partnership and friendship that exists between our countries, in areas ranging from security, to development, education, business growth and people to people links. I want to strengthen those links over the next few years, including pursuing greater innovation and city to city connections."

Before arriving in Freetown, Simon served in a variety of roles in the Diplomatic Service, including in Central America, Washington, the Middle East, London, as well as the UK's Special Envoy to Africa's Great Lakes Region and High Commissioner to Malawi. He comes from the City of Hull, birthplace of William Wilberforce. He is keen to see the existing links between Freetown and Hull develop further.

