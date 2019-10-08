Ghana: MoH Cuts Sod for Construction of 2 New District Hospitals in E/R

Aburi — The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Friday, cut the sod for the commencement of constructional works on two new district hospitals in the Eastern Region.

The constructional works, would take place at the Aburi-kom Presbyterian Clinic, as part of the project, the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital (TQMH) would also be upgraded and re-equipped.

The health facilities which are expected to be completed in two years five months each are two of four hospital projects being undertaken by the Ministry at an estimated cost of 40 million Euros.

The Aburi-kom Presbyterian Clinic, when completed would have a 40-bed capacity, a diagnostic centre, a maternal unit, an accident and emergency centre,male and female wards as well as staff accommodation among others.

The TQMH, would have major units refurbished, rehabilitated and infrastructures improved to assist in the delivery of quality health care at the facility.

In his remarks, Mr Agyeman-Manu, who performed the sod cutting, said the move was part of government's efforts to increase geographical access to health care in the country.

He noted that in order to achieve goal 3 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, there was the need to ensure that all people and communities would be able to access health facilities.

The sector minister, further expressed government's commitment to provide quality health care to improve the well-being of the populace.

The short ceremony was witnessed by the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, municipal and district chief executives, traditional and opinion leaders in the areas, religious leaders, health workers and some members of the society, as well as Members of Parliament for both constituencies.

The traditional leaders took turns to commend government, for its efforts in providing healthcare delivery in the country and urged the contractors to employ local indigenes in the construction of the facilities.