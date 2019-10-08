Ghana: Deliver Justice With Integrity - - Judges, Magistrates Urged

Judges and magistrates have been urged to deliver justice with integrity, one that pleases God and man.

Their judgement should exude confidence, it must be without fear or favour or ill will for the betterment of society and human development.

Speaking last Saturday at a special church service to mark the opening of the 62nd Legal Year, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana who gave the advice, said judges are gods on earth and that their judgement must reflect that of God.

Although what is legally right is not always morally right, the man of God observed that the fear of God must permeate the administration of justice.

While praying for wisdom and God's protection in the lives of the members of the bar and the bench, he called on them to exercise the highest judicial temperament in justice adjudication.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante stated that although his childhood memory of a judge was someone who is stern looking and ready to throw people in jail had not left him, he noted that a judge should come through as a person who embodies the features of a gentleman, educator, a neutral umpire, just, and above all, a determined person.

In attendance were justices of the superior courts, lower court judges, magistrates, judicial service staff, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Miss Gloria Akufo, legal practitioners and newly enrolled lawyers.

The Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo said the cause of justice, a fundamental ingredient of democracy, is hinged on performing assigned responsibilities above the expectations of those they served.

Touching on the theme: "Strengthening access to justice in our courts and making them more user-friendly," the Chief Justice said it was the duty of service providers to bring justice closer to the people, by employing the tools and strategies that would make it much more comfortable for them to access justice.

The introduction of the e-Justice System she said was to reduce the burden on workers which sometimes resulted in efficiency in the courts.

Additionally, Ms Akuffo stated that flyers with easy to understand information, such as court locator have been prepared to be distributed throughout the various courts.

Furthermore, she said notices which seek to educate the general public of their right to justice would be displayed at the courts premises and the Judicial Service offices to educate them that, other than statutory fees duly receipted, they need not pay any monies to staff in order for their legitimate needs to be met.

More than that, she said she believed the solarisation of all courts would help fulfil this mandate, having launched a solar power system at the Winneba High Court in 2018, in a bid to engender the process of providing solar power to all the courts.

The Chief Justice whose tenure of office is due to end later this year, reminded judges and magistrates that judicial integrity and competent execution of judicial function are what strengthen the law and assure the effectiveness of justice delivery.

She expressed her willingness to give her support whenever she is needed.