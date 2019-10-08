Ghana: BoG Bullion Driver Die in Road Crash

7 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Techiman — One person died when a bullion van belonging to Bank of Ghana (BoG) with registration number DP 4222 -19, collided with a fuel tanker at Techiman in the Bono East Region last Friday.

The van was reportedly transporting an amount of GH¢60.5 million to Kumasi while the fuel tanker was also travelling from Tema to Burkina -Faso when the collision occurred on the Techiman Senior High School and Opoku Agyeman Hospital stretch.

The road crash was said to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver of the fuel tanker, Osman Zongo died on the spot after he tried swerving a motor rider but ended up colliding with BoG van.

Two other people, William Asare, driver of the BoG van and assistant driver of the fuel tanker only named as Yussif were said to be in critical condition and were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, but later airlifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The timely intervention of a combined teamed of police, military, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Bureau of National Investigation prevented residents living along the way from having a field day of the stash of money spread on the road as a result of the accident.

The security officers quickly cordoned off the scene and collected the scattered notes into containers to the Techiman Divisional Headquarters.

The Divisional Commander of Techiman Motor Traffic Unit of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Andrew Okonengye, confirmed the road crash to the Ghanaian Times.

Unconfirmed reports said some residents managed to pick some loose notes before the police got to the scene.

