Cameroon: Diligence

The weekend was eventful. After five days of frank talk and exchange of views concerning crucial issues touching the life of the country, most disturbing the socio-political crisis in the Englishspeaking regions of Cameroon, delegates to the Major National Dialogue came out with recommendations that could usher in the peace we all crave for. But this is not all that has brought joy to Cameroonians across the national territory.

Besides liberating from detention some 333 youths who were awaiting trial for misdemeanours related to the socio-political crisis affecting the country, the Cameroon Head of State, Paul Biya, using the media, made it clear to his compatriots that he would act fast on the recommendations that had emerged from the Major National Dialogue.

What a hope-raising gesture by the personality that has the yam and the knife as concerns decisions taken by committees or commissions! What a challenge for peace-loving Cameroonians aware of the truth that leaders need patriotic collaborators who are not only competent, but also selflessly committed to the needs of the country! For, who doubts that the pressing needs of Cameroon are, return to normalcy in the restive regions of the North West and South West, political stability; and commitment to our developmental goals?

Conscious of these challenges, President Paul Biya besides all that he did during the weekend to prove his concern for a redress of the disturbing trends, went ahead to bring more smiles to compatriots by releasing from prison the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM, Prof. Maurice Kamto and the militants who were detained with him for par ticipating in unauthorised protests after the last presidential election. The steps taken by President Paul Biya since his convening of the Major National Dialogue and his reaction after the forum portray his concern to weather the storm that in recent years has badly affected our socio-economic production and tarnished the image of Cameroon. Yet, it is a country that has for long been known as an icon of peace on the continent of Africa.

Fortunately, the unpleasant surprises can be stalled by cooperation aimed at relegating the negative trends that betray our degree of diligence, quality and quantity of our physical and human resources. The magic wand is patriotism, tolerance, assiduity and unity. In all, these Cameroonians should note that if the Major National Dialogue is to be given the meaning it deserves especially after the recommendations forwarded to government, citizens should be part of what is being undertaken to rekindle hopes of compatriots at all levels.

The ex-combatants who sang the Cameroon National Anthem in front of delegates, regretted their involvement in the atrocities, and asked for forgiveness, should be given the attention needed. For, it is only through genuine repentance and responsible rehabilitation that we will see many more of the misled compatriots coming out to join fellow Cameroonians, in the onerous task of building a nation, we, and future generations can be proud of.