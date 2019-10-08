Somalia: How Jubaland's Madobe Outwitted Mogadishu's Flight Ban As He Prepares for Inauguration

Jubaland' president Sheikh Madobe has outwitted the ban on direct flights to the region . Jubaland administration bought a plane to specifically pick up the delegates the inauguration of President Ahmed Madobe.

The federal government's had ordered civilian airlines not to transport politicians to Kismayo.

On Sunday plane carrying former presidents of Galmudug and South West states, Abdikarim Hussein Guled and Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan, has arrived in the southern port city of Kismayo.

The former regional state leaders were accompanied by about 30 members of the Federal Parliament and were welcomed at the Kismayo airport by the Jubbaland vice-president.

Last month, 7th President of Somalia, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who was travelling to Kismayo Airport for inauguration of state President Ahmed Madobe.