Somalia: AMISOM Embarks On Major Road Rehabilitation Works in Dhobley

7 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenyan soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) based in sector two in Dhobley rehabilitate a 54 Kilometer road that links Dhobley and Tabta town in the Lowey Jubba region on 05 October 2019, as part of civil military cooperation (CIMIC) activities being implemented by AMISOM. AMISOM Photo

The main road linking the towns of Dhobley and Tabta in the Lower Jubba region of Somalia is set to receive a major facelift, following the launch of road rehabilitation works by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Somali National Army (SNA).

The joint renovation works by AMISOM Kenyan troops based in Dhobley and their Somali counterparts, on the 54km stretch road, will ease the movement of people, goods and services in the region.

Brig. Gen. Dickson Ruto, Commander of the Kenyan contingent, said the rehabilitation is in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2472 and the revised AMISOM Concept of Operations (CONOPs), as well as the Somali Transition Plan.

"One of the tasks of AMISOM is to open main supply routes. We have a stretch between Dhobley all the way to Kismayo which is important to the movement of people and goods, particularly in the Federal Member State of Jubbaland" Gen Ruto explained.

Kenya now want 12 more months for the maritime border dispute Several Casualties Feared as Al-Shabab and Government troops battle in a military base in Hiran Qatar condemns explosion in Shabelle region

Renovation of the road, Gen. Ruto noted, is also significant as it will bolster security in the region.

AMISOM troops, Ruto said, also plan to rehabilitate roads within Dhobley township which were once levelled by KDF troops serving under AMISOM, but damaged by recent heavy rains. Siyad Mohamed Hassan, the Administrator for Dhobley commended AMISOM for its development activities, an addition to their core mandate of securing Somalia and mentoring government forces.

"We have just started a road rehabilitation project which is being implemented by AMISOM troops in Dhobley. This road had not been maintained since the collapse of the central government and had narrowed due to bushes and trees," Mr. Hassan explained.

The road rehabilitation exercise is part of the implementation of AMISOM's key priority programmes under its revised CONOPs, which includes degrading the threat of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, and securing main supply routes and population centres.

The AMISOM CONOPs provides a framework to guide the implementation of the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces and the eventual exit of AU troops from Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
Conflict
Construction
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.