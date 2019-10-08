Ghana: Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana Celebrates First Anniversary

The Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana is celebrating its one year anniversary with a number of activities from October to December 2019 to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Madina, Accra.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison will deliver the first lecture in the series planned for the anniversary on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Resurrection Methodist Church, Adenta, Accra on the theme 'Our Wesleyan Heritage: The Impact of Methodist Movement on World Civilisation.'

The Northern Accra Diocese, carved out of the Accra Diocese was inaugurated on December 2, 2019 to become the 20th diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana under the leadership of Rt. Rev. Prof. J.M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, an accomplished and renowned Church Historian with Opanin Kofi Nimo Ahinkorah as the first Chairman of the Lay Movement of the Diocese.