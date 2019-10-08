Ghana: Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana Celebrates First Anniversary

7 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana is celebrating its one year anniversary with a number of activities from October to December 2019 to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Madina, Accra.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison will deliver the first lecture in the series planned for the anniversary on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Resurrection Methodist Church, Adenta, Accra on the theme 'Our Wesleyan Heritage: The Impact of Methodist Movement on World Civilisation.'

The Northern Accra Diocese, carved out of the Accra Diocese was inaugurated on December 2, 2019 to become the 20th diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana under the leadership of Rt. Rev. Prof. J.M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, an accomplished and renowned Church Historian with Opanin Kofi Nimo Ahinkorah as the first Chairman of the Lay Movement of the Diocese.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.