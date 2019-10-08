Ghana: Mantrac Ghana Launches Energy System

Mantrac Ghana Limited has launched the Mantrac Energy System in Accra as part of efforts to supply energy to compliment the national grid.

The integrated system of batteries, gensets, photovoltaic modules and other systems provides direct power supply customised for various applications.

Speaking at the Mantrac Energy Solutions Summit where the energy system was introduced, Managing Director for Mantrac, Steven Scott said, his outfit was committed to supplying renewable energy that would help industries work efficiently.

"This solution is targeted at the domestic market, banking, telecommunication, manufacturing houses, rural electrification, mining, oil and gas and other industrial establishments," he said.

According to him, Mantrac intends to provide 360 degrees solution with the energy system as they do for mining and construction equipment.

"We have put in place high parts availability coupled with prompt and professional after sales support as part of our overall commitment to customers," he added.

Mantrac he said is at the forefront of energy transition, integrating renewable power with smart energy storage and conventional diesel or gas fuelled power generation to keep industries producing, communities developing and people connected.

That he added was in line with the Ministry of Energy's plans of improving renewable energy penetration from less than five to 10 per cent of installed capacity by 2020.

Sales Development Manager for Mantrac, Sandy Madhar added that, the Mantrac Energy System has been designed to make power affordable and accessible to all.

He said the system provides a hybrid energy that combines electricity from the grid as well as genset power to ensure that homes and industries were powered to operate adequately.

EAME-CIS Business Development Manager at Mantrac, Francois Xavier stressed that it was important to invest in electricity and also make use of the available technology to produce power.

"Combining the traditional power supply with new methods such as solar systems would go a long way to provide the country with sustainable energy," he stated.

The summit brought together individuals and companies from the energy sector to discuss and share ideas on new technologies to improve upon power supply.