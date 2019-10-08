Ghana: PURC Holds Post Tariff Engagement

Ho — THE Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday held a post tariff engagement with utilities consumers and other stakeholders in Ho.

The function was attended by civil and public servants, representatives of various government institutions, personnel of the security agencies, traditional rulers and members of the public.

In a presentation, Mr Robert Saka Addo, Senior Manager in-charge of Regulatory Economics of the PURC, explained that inflation, Ghana Cedi-US Dollar exchange rate, and cost of production were among factors determining electricity and water tariffs.

He said that the utilities service providers were incurring huge losses as a result of the activities of some unruly consumers who engaged in illegal connections and by-passed service meters.

Mr Addo said that the practice was on the increase with impunity, and if the trend was not reversed it would have catastrophic consequences on the nation.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to discard the fear of being victimised and readily expose the wrongdoers to save the utility services from a total collapse.

Silence over such activities by criminals was one way of giving birth to the perpetuity of the problem, Mr Addo stated.

The PURC Senior Manager pointed out that demand for the utilities was growing rapidly, and so were the costs of production.

For that matter, every revenue leakage bedeviling the service needed to be stitched to save money and expand the utility service network smoothly.

Alhaji Abukari Jabaru, PURC Director, Regional Operation, cautioned consumers against the use of faulty electrical appliances, saying they could cause power fluctuations and inconsistent bills.

Some of the participants suggested greater commitment of resources to solar and other alternative power sources, and the possible introduction of wind turbines to generate power.