Ghana: 6 Perish in Gory Accident At Sege ... 15 Others Injured

Tema — Six people died on the spot on Friday when two buses travelling in opposite directions collided at the outskirts of Sege, in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The bodies of the deceased which included a female and the two drivers has been deposited at the Battor Catholic Hospital mortuary for identification and post mortem examination, while 15 others who sustained serious injuries have been admitted at the hospital.

One of the buses, a Mercedes Sprinter with number GC7364-12 was carrying about 15 passengers from Ashaiman towards Ada, while the other, a Toyota Hiace with number GT9125-12 was conveying about 12 passengers from Aflao to Accra.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times the Tema Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service said both drivers began their journeys without incidence however at about 7:30pm, when they got to a section of the road at Sege the driver in charge of the Mercedes sprinter bus was believed to have veered into the opposite lane crashing head on with the Toyota Hiace bus.