Liberia: Mano River Union Establishes Transboundary Water Resources National Advisory Committee

28 September 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Mano River Union (MRU) comprising of four West African countries including Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Ivory Coast have officially established a National Advisory Committee (NAC) to supervise and manage the transboundary water resources in the Moa-Makona and Cavalla water basins respectively. The decision was reached at the end of a one day stakeholders meeting held in Monrovia Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The body elected a 21 member committee with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Forestry Development (FDA) elected as chair, co-chair and secretary general respectively. Other members of are the Liberia Institute of Statistic and Geo-information Services (LISGIS), the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy, the World Chimpanzee Foundation (WCF), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), West Africa Biodiversity Climate Change ( WABBiCC), Society for the Conversation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL) and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA). Other members are the University Of Liberia (UL), The Forestry Training Institute (FTI), the Ministry of Gender & Children Protection, the Tubman University and the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Wash Commission, the Liberia National Coast Guard, the National Legislature, the National Fishery Aquaculture Culture Authority (NAFAA) and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is mandated to prepare the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) and Strategy Action Plan (SAP) procedure in these two important River basins. The committee is also obliged to strengthen the financial and technical capacities of concerned government institutions to ensure that the project succeeds consistent with the core objective of the project. It will also ensure that the transboundary water resource management and the preparation of regional transboundary diagnostic is validated and adopted at ministerial level.

In his opening remarks on behalf of the MRU Secretariat, the MRU Resident Coordinator, Mr. Christian Jallah shared MRU's resolute obligation to the project which he termed as exceedingly worthy for the MRU member countries. He hoped the participants would invest all of their best to make the project meet its intended goal. He encouraged them to drive the agenda of the project with national and regional interests as far as the MRU is concerned.

Speaking on behalf of FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doyern, the Project And Technical Advisor to the Management MR. Trokon Moore challenged the participants to develop passion for the project and work assiduously consistent with the desire of the donors. He noted that FDA management is always in the active gear to support any or all projects that meet the economic needs of the people in the MRU member states. He said FDA as Secretary to the team is ever prepared to ensure that the desired goals are met.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
Sustainable Development
Sierra Leone
Water
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.