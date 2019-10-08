Guineans Voice Strong Support for Two-Term Limit for President (Afrobarometer)

21 September 2019
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

Accra, Ghana — More than eight out of 10 Guineans favour a two-term limit on presidential mandates, the most recent national Afrobarometer survey indicates.

Even among respondents who support the ruling Rassemblement du Peuple Guinéen party, 70% endorsed a two-term limit in the 2017 survey.

Despite such broad public support for a two-term maximum, critics say President Alpha Condé, who will complete his second term next year, is supporting a campaign to eliminate the term restriction. During a visit this week to Washington, D.C., Condé indicated that he will "ask the people" for their views on the issue.

Key findings:

- More than eight out of 10 Guineans (82%) support a limit of two terms for their president, including 61% who "strongly agree" with such a limit.

- Support for a two-term limit is strong regardless of urban or rural location and party affiliation, including 70% support among adherents of the ruling party.

- Among 34 African countries surveyed in 2016/2018, Guinea ranks above average (75%) in its support for term limits, which are endorsed by majorities in all 34 countries.

Survey background

Afrobarometer directs a pan-African, nonpartisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in African countries. Seven rounds of surveys were completed in up to 38 countries between 1999 and 2018. Round 8 surveys in 2019/2020 are planned in at least 35 countries. Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice with nationally representative samples.

The Afrobarometer team in Guinea, led by Stat View International, interviewed a representative, random, stratified sample of 1,200 Guinean adults in May 2017. A sample of this size produces results with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys were conducted in Guinea in 2013 and 2015.

For more information, please see www.afrobarometer.org.

Copyright © 2019 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved.

