Nigeria: Jonathan Saved Nigeria From Bloodshed, Says PDP BOT Chairman

Abuja — The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubrin, has cautioned Nigerians against abusing former President Goodluck Jonathan, stating that he saved Nigerians from crisis and bloodshed.

Reacting to the book published by a former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, where he said Jonathan refused to allow the British government from helping in the rescue of the missing Chibok school girls, the PDP BoT chairman said "what the former president expects from Nigerians is respect and nothing more."

He cautioned all religious groups, ethnic and others bodies to respect the former president for conceding defeat in 201º5, saying the former British prime minister has taken his comment on Jonathan too low.

Jubrin, in a statement yesterday, said: "Goodluck Jonathan saved Nigeria by conceding defeat in 2015 and therefore should be praised and never be disgraced by any one.

"Jonathan and Mrs. Jonathan should be saved of any blame. The former British prime minister has taken the matter too far in his book. The Nigerian insecurity problems are serious to single out one particular individual for blame.

"The insecurity in Nigeria should be the concern of all Nigerians. By the grace of God, Boko Haram, herdsmen, banditry etc will be a thing of the past."

He commended the military personnel and the Department of State Services for their efforts and role in combating the insecurity and other insurgency in the country. "I wish to congratulate the Army, Police, Civil Defence, Department of the State Services, and all other security agencies for all their efforts," he said.

He also appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying "APC should leave our former president Goodluck alone. All Fulani leaders are trying hard to ensure that herdsmen are totally controlled and restricted to convenient places therefore bringing to an end to roaming in the streets."

PDP and the APC had Sunday evening engaged each other over the comments by Cameron that Jonathan refused external aid to rescue the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls.

PDP said the APC's unwarranted invective on former president was misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration, which has gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of our nation.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the distortions and groundless attack on Jonathan was a desperate tactics by the APC and the Buhari presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President were mentioned.