Somalia: Puntland Leader Appoints New Regional Police Commanders

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Monday appointed two regional police chiefs for Nugaal and Sanaag, according to a statement released by the presidency.

Bashir Ali Mohamed was named as the new Sanaag regional police chief while Mumin Abdi Shire becomes Sanaag province's police boss.

The appointment comes amid police operations in the Bari region, targeting Al-Shabab and ISIS hideouts, in response to the growing insecurity acts in the mountain areas.

The US has stepped-up airstrikes against the militants in the Puntland State of Somalia as part of the counter-terrorism operations in the Horn of Africa country.