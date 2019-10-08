Sudan: Ambassador Shukri Hands Over His Credentials to President of Senegal

7 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Ambassador to Senegal, Khalid Abdul-Gadir Shukri, has presented his credentials to the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, and conveyed to him the greetings of the Chairman of transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, on his election for a new presidential term.

The President of Senegal has appreciate the positive role of the African Union and some African countries for bringing close the views of the Sudanese parties and their help for achieving agreement on the transitional period arrangements.

He praised progress of the relations between the two countries, especially with regard to the cultural relations and the scholarships being given by Sudan to the Senegalese students.

The President of Senegal has the ambassador said that the relations between Sudan and Senegal are historic, a matter which encouraged the opening of the Sudanese embassy in Dakar in 1999, expressing his hope for a resident Senegalese diplomatic representation in Khartoum to serve the progressing bilateral relations.

