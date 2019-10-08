Ethiopia: Great Ethiopian Run Launches Charity Race

opinion

The Great Ethiopian Run together with the 2019 TOTAL Great Ethiopian Run has launched its official fundraising campaign, "Running for a Cause."

Furthermore, revealed on Thursday, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, it has disclosed its registration plans for the Plan International Children Races which annual takes place on the eve of the main international event taking place on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The Great Ethiopian Run (GER) 10k race has been organized for the last 18 years with an aim of developing mass-sports in Ethiopia, promote messages and good causes, nurture professional expertise in organizing mass races, promote Ethiopia and sports tourism, and create a platform for young and upcoming athletes.

The GER has won an award in the category of best international running challenge awards presented by Runners award.

"We are launching these events a few weeks after our victory in winning the first place in the Best International Race category of the Challenge Award presented by Runners World and powered by Let's Do this," GER manager Erimias Haile said.

"The award aims to recognize the best challenge events, organization, charities, communities and individuals over the 2018/19 season. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and showed us the good things we are doing and also encouraging us to go forward better and bigger."

"Running for a Cause" started in 2005 as the official fundraising campaign to raise funds for vulnerable children, women and the elderly. In the last 13 years, they have raised a total of 13.5 million birr and distributed it to over 30 charity organizations. Last year alone, they have achieved to collect 1.8million birr shared among four beneficiary charities.

Registration for the Plan International Ethiopia Children races will start on Monday, October 7 at the GER office.