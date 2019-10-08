South Africa: No More Half-Measures On Corporate Taxes

opinion

One particularly toxic aspect of globalisation has not received the attention it deserves: Corporate tax avoidance. Multinationals can all too easily relocate their headquarters and production to whatever jurisdiction levies the lowest taxes.

Globalisation has got a bad rap in recent years, and often for good reason. But some critics, not least US President Donald Trump, place the blame in the wrong place, conjuring up a false image in which Europe, China, and developing countries have snookered America's trade negotiators into bad deals, leading to Americans' current woes. It's an absurd claim: after all, it was the US - or, rather, corporate US - that wrote the rules of globalisation in the first place.

That said, one particularly toxic aspect of globalisation has not received the attention it deserves: corporate tax avoidance. Multinationals can all too easily relocate their headquarters and production to whatever jurisdiction levies the lowest taxes. In some cases, they need not even move their business activities, merely alter how they "book" their income on paper.

Starbucks, for example, can continue to expand in the United Kingdom while paying hardly any UK taxes, because it claims there are minimal profits there. But if that were true, its...