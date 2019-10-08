Sudan: Conference On Peaceful Coexistence in North Darfur Presents Recommendations

7 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kutum — The six Darfur Peace Commissions organised a conference on peaceful coexistence in the Kutum and El Waha localities in cooperation with UNHCR and UNDP from October 1 to 3. The governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, received the final statement and recommendations of the conference.

The commissioners recommended to support the efforts of the transitional Sudanese government to achieve freedom, peace and justice. It stressed the need to collect weapons, provide security and basic services, and the voluntary return of displaced persons.

Native administration

The participants also recommended the empowerment of the native administration so they will be better equipped to carry out its tasks and realise peaceful coexistence, repair the social fabric of society, compensate people affected by the war and return land to its owners. Dams should be built in Kutum valley to improve agricultural possibilities.

The recommendations also call for better and wider roads and the opening of the Sawani and Maraheel areas. The participants want laws and customs duties to be applied and crimes committed in the past to be accounted for. They also pleaded for prolonging the early grazing period and allocating space and water for pastures far away from agricultural areas.

The slogan of the conference was: "Together for a nation that is good for everyone".

