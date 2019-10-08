Sudan: Mass Demonstration in North Darfur After Killing At Gold Mine

7 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kutum — A mass demonstration was held in Kutum in North Darfur by people of the Kassab camp for the displaced on Saturday. The protestors denounced the killing of Yousef Adam Hasabel Karim, a displaced person himself, at El Tomat gold mine on Friday.

Yahya El Khams, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Kutum locality, told Radio Dabanga that the march was not only attended by the displaced people of the Kassab camp, but also by residents of Kutum itself.

He explained that the demonstrators condemned the insecurity in the area and the lack of action by the authorities to solve the killing. They demanded the arrest of the perpetrators and pointed towards the 62 complaints filed to the police that have not yet been referred to the prosecution.

The protestors gave the authorities 72 hours to implement their demands.

A demonstration in Kutum North Darfur after the killing of a displaced person at El Tomat gold mine (RD correspondent)

