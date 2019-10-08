Sudan: Minor Girls Raped in North Darfur and Central Darfur

Kabkabiya / Nierteti — A 13-year-old girl has been raped by two soldiers near camp Sortony in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur state on Wednesday, a leader of displaced persons told Radio Dabanga.

The victim was taken to the UNAMID hospital in the camp. From there she was transferred to the Kabkabiya Royal Hospital. The medical examination confirmed that the rape occurred. The incident was reported to the Kabkabiya police under file number 9/34 B.

Central Darfur

Two girls aged 13 and 14 were raped by five herders in military uniform in Central Darfur on Saturday, according to the police report. The rape took place in an open area north of Nierteti, where the two displaced girls collected firewood together with six other girls.

According to the families of the victims, the herders first opened fire in the air and then chased the girls. They eventually managed to catch up with two of them and repeatedly raped them.

Hasan Adam Abdallah killed by gunmen in South Darfur on Saturday (Social media)

Gold explorer killed

Gold explorer Hasan Adam Abdallah was shot dead by gunmen at El Rajaj area of Tullus locality in South Darfur on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Hasan, a resident of Wad Hajam. was on his way from Buram to Wad Hajam when a group of gunmen on camels and horses tried to seize their vehicle. Hasan was killed on the spot.