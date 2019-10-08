Eritrea: Eye Surgery On 442 Nationals in Adi Keih

7 October 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — The Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Sudanese Ophthalmologists team 'Albeser" has conducted commendable eye surgery for 442 patients in Adi-Keih Hospital.

According to Dr. Bahbelom Micael, head of Adi-Keih Hospital, during the eye surgery campaign conducted from 24 September to 1 October, around 2 thousand nationals were provided with medical care and that apart from those that surgery was conducted upon, 500 others with sight disabilities were provided with eye glasses. Dr. Bahbelom further indicated that three of the beneficiaries were children born with cataract.

Prof. Mohammed-Nur Hassan, coordinator of the Ophthalmologists team, said that the strong organization in Eritrea has significantly contributed in the success of the program.

Also observing at the eye surgery program in Adi-Keih Hospital, Minister of Health Ms. Amna Nurhussien on her part stating that strong effort is being exerted in the blindness prevention program throughout the country stated that the eye surgery campaign conducted in Adi-Keih Hospital is part of the endeavor being conducted in the Northern Red Sea and Anseba regions.

66 professionals including 25 members of the Sudanese Ophthalmologists team 'Albeser" participated at the eye treatment and surgery campaign.

