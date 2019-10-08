Sudan: Protest in Sudan's South Kordofan Demands Dismissal of Governor

7 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli / Talodi — Dozens of residents of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, staged a demonstration on Sunday, demanding the dismissal of the governor. The sit-in in Talodi protesting the use of cyanide in gold mining continues.

Bilal Kaloumni, a leading member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, told Radio Dabanga that the demonstration in Kadugli started at El Tahrir Square and went to the government secretariat.

The protesters held banners, chanted slogans and handed over a memo calling for the resignation of the Acting Governor, Rashad Abdelhameed, because he lacks vision in dealing with the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Habila, Talodi and El Bardab.

Sit-in Talodi

The sit-in of residents in Talodi locality in South Kordofan, protesting against the use of poisonous cyanide by gold mining companies, entered its 32nd day.

Mohamed El Mustafa, representative of the Talodi Youth Association that protests against the mining companies, told Radio Dabanga that the sit-in will continue until all their demands are met. These demands include the removal of the gold mining companies from the area, the removal of their waste, an investigation into those responsible for what these companies have done, and compensation for those affected by the cyanide.

Day 32 of protests against the use of cyanide and mercury in gold mining in Talodi, South Kordofan (RD correspondent)

Meetings

He said that the Talodi Youth Association was invited to hold meetings at the garrison's headquarters in Talodi. They refused to do so, after receiving information that the aim of that proposed meeting was to arrest the leaders of the movement.

In general, the situation in Talodi is stable, El Mustafa said. The Rapid Support Forces militia (RSF), that backed the former regime, is still present at El Tagoula Mine.

Highranking figures in the RSF, notably its commander-in-chief and deputy head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', own large shares in many gold mining companies.

Last week, protestors torched the buildings of mining companies in Talodi and attacked a RSF base. At least one militiaman was killed. Other militiamen and protestors were injured.

Radio Dabanga

