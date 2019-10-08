Sudan: Three Girls Raped in North Darfur and Central Darfur

Kabkabiya / Nierteti — A 13-year-old girl has been raped by two soldiers near Sortony camp for displaced people in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur on Wednesday.

A camp leader told Radio Dabanga that the victim was taken to the Unamid clinic in the camp. From there she was transferred to the Kabkabiya Royal Hospital. Medical examination confirmed that the rape occurred. The incident was reported to the Kabkabiya police.

Central Darfur

Two girls aged 13 and 14 were raped by five herders wearing military uniforms in Central Darfur on Saturday, according to the police report. The rape took place in an open area north of Nierteti, near Shalaya camp for the displaced, where they are living.

According to relatives of the victims, the herders first shot in the air and then chased the girls, who were collecting firewood together with six other girls. They eventually managed to catch up with two of them and repeatedly raped them.

Gold explorer killed

Gold explorer Hasan Abdallah was shot dead by gunmen in the area of El Rajaj in Tullus locality, South Darfur, on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Abdallah, a resident of Wad Hajam, was on his way home from Buram, when a group of gunmen riding on camels and horses attempted to seize their vehicle. Hasan was killed on the spot.