Kenya: Likoni Channel Now a No-Go Zone as the Military Takes Over

Photo: Laban Walloga/Nairobi News
The Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Navy boats anchored at one of the point on Likoni Channel where divers are searching for the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu who drowned while in their car on board a ferry.
7 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Likoni Channel is now a no-go zone for the members of the public after the military took over the area on Monday afternoon.

The announcement banning even the members of the media was made by Kenya Ferry Services Chairman Dan Mwazo, who said the area was under the command of the naval and KFS bosses.

"The divers who have been hired by the family from Subsea Company are here. The government has also hired three more divers from South Africa. We have also acquired machines to help in the operations. They team has therefore requested people to vacate this place so that it eases their operation," Mwazo said.

On Monday morning divers from South Africa, who were hired by the family of 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu, arrived at Likoni Channel and held briefs with Col Lawrence Gituma who is in charge of the operations.

The government also acquired Advanced System Remote Operated Cameras to help in the search mission.

According to Col Gituma, the equipment will help in giving a clear view of what is under the water.

SUNKEN VEHICLE

The team has been left with four possible locations to find the sunken vehicle but it will take more time to look into all the four locations.

As of Sunday, the Kenya Ferry Services revealed in their statement that there were already four locations in the channel earmarked for the search.

Kenya Ferry Service boss Bakari Gowa, however, said that the operations were made impossible by the unfriendly terrain and strong ocean currents which can endanger the life of the divers.

"Taking into consideration the realities of underwater characteristics and depths involved, the divers cannot stay submerged for more than six minutes. This implies that exhaustive inspection of these four locations may take longer," the statement read in part.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Conflict
Environment
Arms and Armies
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.