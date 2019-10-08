South Africa: The Chronicles of Grand Azania - How a Slush Fund Paid for Floyd Shivambu's Wedding (I)

analysis

Floyd Shivambu's slush fund Grand Azania paid over half a million rand for his wedding celebrations in April 2017. The company, legally owned by his brother Brian, received R6.16-million in loot from VBS Mutual Bank and R8.74-million in dodgy cash from at least 15 additional sources. Scorpio's investigation shines a spotlight on how Shivambu solicits and then directs dodgy cash towards a front company he ultimately controls and benefits from.

"Heita... Please don't forget to activate that intervention. Am in great need."

Floyd Shivambu sent this distress flare of a message to businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi in a WhatsApp message on 27 March 2017.

The message is one of a series of cellphone discussions between Shivambu and Mulaudzi, who has been probed by the Mpati Commission investigating wrongdoing at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The type of "intervention" Shivambu appealed for was clear: He followed up his plea with the FNB account details of his slush fund Grand Azania (Pty) Ltd.

Before the end of 2017, Mulaudzi deposited R500,000 worth in "interventions" to Grand Azania.

The sequence of events following Shivambu's "great need" is to date the clearest case study of how he solicits possibly illegal cash which he then personally...