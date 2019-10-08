South Africa: Erasmus Experiments in Match Against Canada

analysis

There is never a good time for experimenting in the volcanic heat and pressure of the Test arena, but occasionally it's unavoidable.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has tinkered with his backline for Tuesday's final Pool B match at Rugby World Cup 2019 against Canada.

The four-day turnaround between last Friday's 49-3 victory over Italy and this clash was always going to force the coach to make interesting selections. The tournament-ending injury to back-up outside centre Jesse Kriel also forced his hand.

Damian Willemse, who replaced Kriel in the squad late last week, will make his RWC debut at fullback.

That means back-up fullback Warrick Gelant shifts to the wing while usual inside centre Damian de Allende is picked in the crucial outside centre position.

De Allende's move, one channel out, might seem insignificant, but it is one area of the game the entire coaching staff will be monitoring with Stasi-like attention.

Outside centre has evolved into the most influential figure in organising a team's defensive structure. The rest of the team follow his lead and react to the signals he gives them both verbally and with his actions.

Kriel and Lukhanyo Am have been doing that job for nearly two...