South Africa: E-Visa System Will Boost Economic Growth, Says Ramaphosa

6 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Department of Home Affairs on Friday to announce the launch date of the electronic visa (e-Visa) system. He said the system would also bring about economic opportunities for South Africa.

There was a flurry of excitement among staff at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) in Pretoria as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that long-awaited electronic visas (e-Visas) are to be launched in November 2019.

The e-Visa system will be implemented for those in South Africa who want to travel abroad and those abroad who want to come to South Africa. The biometrics can be done online instead of having to visit the embassy, which saves time and money.

"Changes to our visa regime are designed to make it easier for visitors to experience our country and contribute to our economy through their purchase of goods and services," Ramaphosa said.

Officials from DHA demonstrated how the system works and Ramaphosa added he hoped this "world-class" system would ensure economic growth, attracting "millions" of people into South Africa.

"Countries that benefit the most from increased visitor flows and revenue are countries that have liberal visa regimes that nevertheless ensure that they are not exposed to undue risk....

